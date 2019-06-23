|
Goldie Nadean Neil
Mililani, Hawaii - Goldie Nadean Neil, 88, of Mililani Hawaii, was born July 10, 1930 in Springfield Missouri, and passed away March 2, 2019 in Waipahu Hawaii.
She graduated from Republic High School. She married Mearl B. Neil, Jr. on October 31, 1948 in Billings, Mo. She was a loving wife, homemaker, wonderful mother, grandmother and friend. She enjoyed fishing, baking, gardening, crocheting and spending time with her loving family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Earl A. Ray, Sr. and Valeria Von Willer Ray; her husband Mearl Neil Jr.; brothers William Ray, Edwin Ray, Clarence Pat Ray, baby brother Donald Ray; and daughter in law Margaret (Lynch) Neil.
She is survived by her brothers Earl A. Ray, Jr. and Lester E. Ray; children David A. Neil, Deborah L. Duffer (Robert); six grandchildren Nicholas Moses, Christopher Moses, Yvonne Neil Brown, David Neil, Tera Duffer and Savanna Duffer Sperandio; eight great grandchildren Aharon Neil, Breanna Neil, Nathanial Moses, Amelia Moses, Remi Sperandio, Obsidian Sperandio, Zeddicus Sperandio and Sophia Moses; sisters in law Dorothy Ruth Latham, Mary Nell Ray, Royalene Tucker and Joyce Ray; and a host of beloved nieces, nephews and many friends.
Funeral services for Mrs. Neil will be held 10 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019 in Greenlawn Funeral Home East, 3540 E. Seminole, Springfield. Burial will follow in Hazelwood Cemetery.
Published in the News-Leader on June 23, 2019