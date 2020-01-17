|
|
Gordon Blackmon Kimbell Jr.
Tyler, TX - Graveside services for Gordon Blackmon Kimbell Jr., 93, of Tyler, Texas will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Cathedral in the Pines, at 10:00 a.m. with a Veteran Honor Guard attending. A Celebration of Life will occur at 11:00 a.m. the same day at Marvin United Methodist Church with Reverend Gerry Giles officiating.
Mr. Kimbell passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in Tyler. He was born March 22, 1926 in Starkville, MS to Gordon Kimbell Sr. and Elsie Earle Self.
Gordon was an active member of Marvin United Methodist Church, World War II Submarine Veteran's Association, and the Boy Scouts of America. He graduated from Mississippi State University in 1952 with Bachelor of Science. Additionally he was a Certified Professional Mechanical Engineer. He held the position of Plant Engineering Manager with Kraft Foods Incorporated in Springfield, MO and worked for the foods company for 36 years. While living in Springfield, MO he was a member of King's Way United Methodist church for over 20 years and chaired several church committees.
His community service included volunteering at the Salvation Army Food Bank, Community Bible Study Fellowship, and Boy Scouts of America. Additionally Gordon served in the United States Navy from 1943 to 1947 and received an honorable discharge. He achieved the rank of 2nd Class Quartermaster. His service included being a part of the commissioning crew of the USS Lizardfish. Gordon served within the Pacific region where he participated in several war patrols. His military awards included the American Area Campaign Medal, Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal, Philippine Liberation Medal, Submarine Combat Pin, Good Conduct, and World War II Victory Medal.
Gordon was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Morella Mullins Kimbell; his parents; a brother and a sister. He is survived by his loving family which includes two sisters, Edna Wilkerson and Elsie Leigh Croft; two children and their spouses, Mark and Gaylen Kimbell and Scott and Janet Gehring; seven grandchildren, Benjamin Kimbell, Caroline Kimbell, Luke Kimbell, Eliza Kimbell, Rachel Gehring, Rebecca Gehring and Victoria Gehring; three nieces; and one nephew.
Pallbearers will be Vince Clark, Rob Reiniker, Bobby Roberts, Ben Kimbell, Luke Kimbell, and Joe Schillinglaw. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Chapel Sunday School Class and Layman's Bible Study group at Marvin United Methodist Church and the East Texas Chapter of the Submarine Veterans of America.
Visitation is scheduled from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.
If desired, memorials may be made to the Marvin United Methodist Church Eternal Flame fund or the .
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020