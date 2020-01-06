|
Gordon Denison
Springfield, Missouri - Gordon Denison, 93, passed away on January 2, 2020. Gordon was born on September 12, 1926 to Irene and Lyndle Denison of Milton, Illinois. Gordon was a graduate of the University of Illinois, worked for many years in agribusiness in Illinois and Missouri, then transitioned to a small business owner with a bookkeeping and tax business in Springfield, retiring in 1991. Gordon was a member of Schweitzer United Methodist Church since 1971 and a long-time member of the Springfield Lions Club. Gordon was preceded in death by his wife Barbara, his parents, his sister Barbara, and a brother Jim. He is survived by his son David of St. Louis, MO; daughter Anne Speicher (Tim) of Tulsa, OK; grandson, John Speicher; granddaughter, Dora Speicher; brother, Terry Denison (Cassie) of Jacksonville, IL; and several nephews and a niece. Funeral services will be on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with a visitation held one hour prior from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Schweitzer United Methodist Church (2747 E. Sunshine Street Springfield, MO 65804) with a burial to follow in Rivermonte Memorial Gardens (4500 S. Lone Pine Ave Springfield, MO 65804). In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the in his memory.
Online condolences may be made to www.klingnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020