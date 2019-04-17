|
|
Gordon John Zaagsma
Springfield - Gordon John Zaagsma of Springfield, Missouri passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, with family by his side. Gordon was born October 31, 1935, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and was adopted by Chester H Zaagsma at age three. To Chester Zaagsma he owed his "can-do" spirit that enabled him throughout his life.
Gordon joined the Navy in 1953 and spent two years on the Battleship USS Wisconsin with tours to Korea, Japan, and Europe. He then joined the Air Force for eighteen years and retired as a Master Sergeant.
Gordon's second career was with the Federal Aviation Agency maintaining the Springfield Radar equipment for twenty-nine years and nine months.
Gordon was an avid hunter, woodworker, and liked to fish.
He was married to Nancy Ann Gentry on September 10, 1961. They have three children: Dr John David Zaagsma (Ginger), Rev Carol Ann Zaagsma, and Elizabeth Ann Wilson, CPA (Alan). He has three grandchildren: Liam, Layton, and Lyndon Wilson who were the joy and love of his life. Also surviving are brother-in-law William A Gentry and family; brother-in-law Leo E Gentry and family; cousins Rick, Bob and Dave Meier; and many friends.
Services will be held at King's Way United Methodist Church on Friday, April 19 at 12:00 noon. Interment with military honors will follow at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, MO. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 6:00 pm Thursday April 18 at Greenlawn Funeral Home East.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Good Samaritan Boys' Ranch (PO Box 617, Brighton, MO 65617) or The Convoy of Hope (PO Box 1125, Springfield, MO 65801).
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 17, 2019