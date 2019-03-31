|
|
Gordon Owen Weidelman
Springfield - Gordon Owen Weidelman, 74, passed away Saturday, March 23rd after battling a long illness at Cox South Hospital. He leaves his wife Sharon; his sons, Christian (Jana) and Timothy (Tara); as well as his brothers Gary, Jerry, Richie and their families. Gordon was a great husband, father, brother, and uncle. He will be greatly missed by his family.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 PM Tuesday April 2, 2019 in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with scripture services to begin at 7 PM in the church. Memorial Mass will be at 10:30 AM Wednesday April 3rd, 2019 in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Fr. Tom Kiefer celebrant. Committal services to follow in Resurrection Cemetery.
Condolences can be made online at www.hhlohmeyer.com
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 31, 2019