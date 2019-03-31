Services
Springfield - Gordon Owen Weidelman, 74, passed away Saturday, March 23rd after battling a long illness at Cox South Hospital. He leaves his wife Sharon; his sons, Christian (Jana) and Timothy (Tara); as well as his brothers Gary, Jerry, Richie and their families. Gordon was a great husband, father, brother, and uncle. He will be greatly missed by his family.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 PM Tuesday April 2, 2019 in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with scripture services to begin at 7 PM in the church. Memorial Mass will be at 10:30 AM Wednesday April 3rd, 2019 in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Fr. Tom Kiefer celebrant. Committal services to follow in Resurrection Cemetery.

Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 31, 2019
