Graveside service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Lebanon City Cemetery
Gracie Tooley Obituary
Gracie Tooley

Lebanon, Mo. - Gracie Tooley: Wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend. She was born into this world, December 21, 1924, and crossed over on July 6, 2019.

Gracie was preceded in death by her parents, Noble and Birdie McGuire, and her husband Darrell, her brothers: Gilbert, Delbert, Dean and Dencil. She is survived by her daughter: Patsy Tooley, son, Jack Tooley, 3 grandchildren: Lea Miller (Adam), Ken Vernatti and Jackie Wayne Tooley, 6-great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren, a sister: Louise Henson (Wilbert), sister-in-law Joan McGuire and many nieces and nephews, who truly adored her. While our family suffers, this void left behind in our world, we can rest on the promise that we WILL meet again.

Graveside Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Lebanon City Cemetery, Lebanon, Mo. under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home North.
Published in the News-Leader on July 9, 2019
