Birch Funeral Home
204 E Main St
Ash Grove, MO 65604
(417) 751-2544
Grady Lee Walker


1955 - 2019
Grady Lee Walker Obituary
Grady Lee Walker

Springfield - Grady Lee Walker left this world on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 to be with his Lord Jesus Christ in heaven. He was born in Springfield, MO on September 25, 1955. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy where he served 4 years honorably. He was employed by Missouri State University from which he recently retired. Grady had a passion for traveling, his biggest wish was to visit the pyramids in Egypt which he did in 2010. He also visited Germany, London, Japan, China, and Africa.

He was preceded in death by his mother Lola Bassore, stepdad Russell Bassore, father Burman H Walker Sr. and three borthers, Randolph Walker, Fred Walker, and Franklin Walker. He is survived by two brothers, Burman H. Walker Jr. and wife Carroll, Daniel Walker and wife Louise, one sister Brenda Shivers, a very close friend, Rick Matz, and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 9AM-10AM with services following at 10AM at 1st Cumberland Presbyterian Church 4215 S. Charleston, Springfield, MO. Burial will be at 1PM at the Veteran Cemetery 5201 S. Southwood Road, Springfield, MO.

In lieu of flowers send donations to .
Published in the News-Leader on July 16, 2019
