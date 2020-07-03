Grant Andrew Perryman



Grant Andrew Perryman passed away June 28, 2020.



Grant was born August 22, 1985 to Ron and Jackie Perryman.



Grant loved sports of all kinds and played basketball for club teams and then at Kickapoo High School. He was honored to have been a member of the 2003 Missouri State Champion Chiefs, and a member of the 2004 team with 4 other lifelong Senior friends that advanced to a final regional game. There was no spot on the court Grant could not hit a basket; and we loved watching him shoot. From dawn until dusk, National Place Neighborhood heard the dribbling of the ball and swish of the net.



Grant was an avid Lakers & Kobe Bryant & Patriots & Tom Brady fan. Never missed a game he could watch. When he was younger his favorites were Willie McGee, Penny Hardaway, even naming our first dachshund puppy Penny. And like anyone he especially enjoyed the Michael Jordan years, and was thrilled to see a game in person with his mom in Chicago.



Grant attended MSU & followed in his Grandfather, Father, and Brother's footsteps and was an excellent salesman. He enjoyed a career in sales, and like any salesman was happiest when closing a deal.



Grant had a smile that could light up a room and a humorous side that could come out quickly and we will forever remember the laughter we enjoyed with him.



He was especially proud of and deeply loved his little girl Londyn and you can see his and her mother's athleticism in her already early age.



Grant is survived by his daughter Londyn Rose Perryman and her mother Gretchen Woolfenden. His parents Ron and Jackie Perryman. His brother Adam Perryman, nephew Aiden, his mother Jennifer. His sister Lauren. Grandmothers, Marjorie Perryman and Norma Jenkins. Many more relatives too numerous to list.



He was preceded in death by his Boppoo, John "Buck" Perryman & Uncles Rick & Randy Perryman.



We will all miss Grant as much as we loved him in his time here on earth. May Grant finally find the peace & comfort we all sought for him in his short journey through life.



Visitation will be Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Ridgecrest Baptist Church, 2210 W. Republic Rd, Springfield, MO 65807, from 4:00PM-8:00PM. Please follow all COVID-19 guidelines and social distancing.



In lieu of flowers, an education account has been set up for his daughter, Londyn Rose. Donations can be left at the visitation, Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, or mailed to: Edward Jones (Dylan Price) Office, PO Box 755, Ozark, MO 65721. Checks payable to Ron Perryman/FBO Londyn Rose Perryman.









