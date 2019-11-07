|
|
Gregory Scott Looney
Gregory Scott Looney, of Springfield, Mo., left this world on Nov. 1, 2019, at age 48.
He was born Nov. 27, 1970, in Springfield to Anita (Sewell) Looney and Bob Looney, both of Springfield, who survive him. In addition to his parents, he leaves behind son Zachary Looney (and Daniella Michaels), Springfield; fiancée Laura Johnson, of the home; sister Cathy (Looney) Bliss, Willard; nephews Ethan Bliss and Brodie Bliss, Willard; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and good friends.
Greg was freakishly intelligent and taught himself to read by age 3. He was one of the first students to participate in the WINGS program for academically gifted students at Springfield Public Schools. Like others who suffer from the "curse of the high IQ," he often struggled to fit in and definitely marched to the beat of his own drum (fittingly, he learned to play the drums in recent years and got great enjoyment from it). He attended Glendale High School.
He earned his Bachelor of Science in Biology at Missouri State University in 2014, and at the time of his death, he was a student in the Class of 2021 at UMKC School of Pharmacy, attending at the MSU Brick City campus.
Greg was a scientist, an aspiring rock star, an exceedingly proud dad to Zach. He had many interests and talents, from archaeology to sports cars, playing the guitar and making the best banana bread on the planet. His memory will forever be in our hearts.
Arrangements are entrusted to Walnut Lawn Funeral Home. No services are planned; in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his honor may be made to C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019