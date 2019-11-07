Services
Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
2001 W. Walnut Lawn St
Springfield, MO 65807
417-886-6127
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Looney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory Scott Looney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gregory Scott Looney Obituary
Gregory Scott Looney

Gregory Scott Looney, of Springfield, Mo., left this world on Nov. 1, 2019, at age 48.

He was born Nov. 27, 1970, in Springfield to Anita (Sewell) Looney and Bob Looney, both of Springfield, who survive him. In addition to his parents, he leaves behind son Zachary Looney (and Daniella Michaels), Springfield; fiancée Laura Johnson, of the home; sister Cathy (Looney) Bliss, Willard; nephews Ethan Bliss and Brodie Bliss, Willard; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and good friends.

Greg was freakishly intelligent and taught himself to read by age 3. He was one of the first students to participate in the WINGS program for academically gifted students at Springfield Public Schools. Like others who suffer from the "curse of the high IQ," he often struggled to fit in and definitely marched to the beat of his own drum (fittingly, he learned to play the drums in recent years and got great enjoyment from it). He attended Glendale High School.

He earned his Bachelor of Science in Biology at Missouri State University in 2014, and at the time of his death, he was a student in the Class of 2021 at UMKC School of Pharmacy, attending at the MSU Brick City campus.

Greg was a scientist, an aspiring rock star, an exceedingly proud dad to Zach. He had many interests and talents, from archaeology to sports cars, playing the guitar and making the best banana bread on the planet. His memory will forever be in our hearts.

Arrangements are entrusted to Walnut Lawn Funeral Home. No services are planned; in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his honor may be made to C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gregory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
Download Now