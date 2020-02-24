|
|
Gwyndolyn Prows Groseclose
Springfield - Gwyndolyn Prows Groseclose went to be with the Lord on February 23, 2020. She was born March 24, 1927 in Panama City, FL to Robert and Alice Prows. She graduated from Bay County High School and attended Bob Jones University in Greenville, SC.
She married 2nd Lt. Bob Groseclose in October 1951. Bob graduated class of 1950 from West Point. His 30 years of military service took them around the world.
Gwyn was known for her hospitality, sense of humor and ability to receive whatever life handed her with a spirit of joy. In the many places they lived, she served as bridge chairman at the Officers' club, girl scout leader and numerous volunteer roles in her church. She also worked at the White House in the greeting office for Presidents Ford and Carter.
When Bob retired from the Air Force, they moved to Orlando, FL, where she worked part time for the Orlando Visitor's Bureau. She also operated a cosmetic business, where she was a beauty consultant and color analyst.
In 2005, they moved to Springfield, MO to be close to their daughter, Donna. Gwyn played duplicate bridge and became a Silver Life Master. She was a member of the Auxiliary of the Gideon's International and a member of The Springs Church where her son-in-law, Jerry Carlin, was the Senior Pastor.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, 3 sisters and 2 brothers.
She is survived by two daughters, Donna Carlin (Jerry) of Springfield, MO and Nancy Morrison (Jack) of Dunlap, TN; five grandchildren, Justin Carlin, Caleb Carlin, Charissa Fuhr, Callie Teasdale and Haley Knowles; fourteen great grandchildren; brother, Rudolph Prows; sister, Ovida Blankenship and numerous other nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM, with a Funeral Service to follow at 10:00 AM, on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the Springs Church, 5500 S Southwood Rd, Springfield, MO, with her son-in law, Dr. Jerry Carlin, officiating. Interment will follow at Missouri Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Master's Mission (for Gwyn's granddaughter, Callie and Paul Teasdale, Missionaries to Kenya), PO Box 547, Robbinsville, NC 28771.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020