1/1
H. James Roper
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share H.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
H. James Roper

Springfield - H. James Roper, 93, Springfield, MO, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 in his home.

James was born on May 6, 1927 in Springfield, MO to Harold E. and Rachel (Follis) Roper. He attended Robberson Elementary, Reed Jr High and Springfield Senior (Central) High Schools. Like many of his classmates he entered the armed services during the last semester of high school. During WWII, he served in the Navy as a hospital corpsman stationed at Oak Knoll Naval Hospital in Oakland, California. As a member of the Naval Reserves, he was called back to active duty briefly during the Korean Conflict.

James was a graduate of Kansas City School of Pharmacy and actively practiced pharmacy for more than 50 years. After retirement, he pursued many activities related to his love of the outdoors. There were many family hiking and camping weekends. Always looking for adventure, he and Donna hiked the Grand Canyon three separate times. He also loved golfing and could be found on the golf course throughout the year, weather permitting. He especially enjoyed gardening and kept busy in the garden and lawn into his 90's.

A member of the Boy Scout Troop 0015 in Springfield, James attained the rank of Eagle Scout May 14, 1942. In his adult years, he became active in scouting again and served as a volunteer leader. One of his proudest achievements was attending Philmont Scout Ranch Adventure Camp with his youngest son, Patrick and Troop 193.

James was a member of Campbell United Methodist Church in Springfield, MO.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Patrick, sister June Long, brother Jerry and daughter-in-law Daphn Sundstrom.

James is survived by his wife, Donna Roper of the home; daughter, Scarlett (Terry Muskopf); sons, Rick, Doug (Patti) and David; grandsons, Matt, Nick, Jon, Jeremy, Duncan and Connor; great-granddaughter, Scarlette; daughter-in-law, Beth; brother, David (Inez); sisters-in-law, Mildred Climer (Ervil), Helen Koch, Kathryn Morgan (David), Sally Morgan, Delma Morgan; many nieces and nephews; exchange student, Alex Castellarnau; and special caregiver, Linda Baker.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, October 21, 2020 in Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Private graveside services with full military honors will be held in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved