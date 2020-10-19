H. James Roper



Springfield - H. James Roper, 93, Springfield, MO, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 in his home.



James was born on May 6, 1927 in Springfield, MO to Harold E. and Rachel (Follis) Roper. He attended Robberson Elementary, Reed Jr High and Springfield Senior (Central) High Schools. Like many of his classmates he entered the armed services during the last semester of high school. During WWII, he served in the Navy as a hospital corpsman stationed at Oak Knoll Naval Hospital in Oakland, California. As a member of the Naval Reserves, he was called back to active duty briefly during the Korean Conflict.



James was a graduate of Kansas City School of Pharmacy and actively practiced pharmacy for more than 50 years. After retirement, he pursued many activities related to his love of the outdoors. There were many family hiking and camping weekends. Always looking for adventure, he and Donna hiked the Grand Canyon three separate times. He also loved golfing and could be found on the golf course throughout the year, weather permitting. He especially enjoyed gardening and kept busy in the garden and lawn into his 90's.



A member of the Boy Scout Troop 0015 in Springfield, James attained the rank of Eagle Scout May 14, 1942. In his adult years, he became active in scouting again and served as a volunteer leader. One of his proudest achievements was attending Philmont Scout Ranch Adventure Camp with his youngest son, Patrick and Troop 193.



James was a member of Campbell United Methodist Church in Springfield, MO.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Patrick, sister June Long, brother Jerry and daughter-in-law Daphn Sundstrom.



James is survived by his wife, Donna Roper of the home; daughter, Scarlett (Terry Muskopf); sons, Rick, Doug (Patti) and David; grandsons, Matt, Nick, Jon, Jeremy, Duncan and Connor; great-granddaughter, Scarlette; daughter-in-law, Beth; brother, David (Inez); sisters-in-law, Mildred Climer (Ervil), Helen Koch, Kathryn Morgan (David), Sally Morgan, Delma Morgan; many nieces and nephews; exchange student, Alex Castellarnau; and special caregiver, Linda Baker.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, October 21, 2020 in Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Private graveside services with full military honors will be held in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store