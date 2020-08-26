1/1
Rev. Hak Hyun Ahn
1930 - 2020
Rev. Hak Hyun Ahn

Centennial - Rev. Hak Hyun Ahn, 89, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 in Centennial, CO with family by his side. He was born in Korea in 1930 to Mr. and Mrs. Kuk Kyo Ahn.

On December 15, 1962 in Seoul, South Korea, Kyung Ok and Hak Hyun Ahn were united in marriage and to this union two children were born. They immigrated to the U.S. in 1969. He held a degree in theology from Chung Ang Theological Seminary as well as a Doctorate of Theology from Bethany Theological Seminary.

Hak Hyun was preceded in death by his wife, his parents and one sister.

He is survived by a daughter Esra Gentry (husband Tim) of Colorado, son Tennv Ahn (wife Robin) of Illinois, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 12 - 1 PM at the Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte, 4500 S. Lone Pine Ave., Springfield, MO 65804 with funeral services being conducted by the Rev. Jerry Francisco at 1:00 pm. Burial will take place at the Rivermonte Memorial Gardens immediately following services. In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorial donations may be made to Rev. Ahn's favorite mission: HHK World Mission https://denverdongsan.org/em/home/ministries/hhk/. Online condolences may be made at www.klingnerfuneralhome.com






Published in News-Leader from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte
AUG
29
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte
AUG
29
Burial
Rivermonte Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte
4500 S Lone Pine Rd
Springfield, MO 65804
4178871929
