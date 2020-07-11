Hamp Wolfe
Springfield - Richard Hampton Wolfe, born September 7, 1949 in Springfield, Missouri and passed away July 8, 2020 at the age of 70. He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester Hampton Wolfe and Betty Jean Compton Wolfe, Brother, John Wolfe; and Wife, Mary Hunter Riley Wolfe.
He was a member of First and Calvary Church, where he was also a Boy Scout in Troop 1. Hamp attended Greenwood Laboratory School, and lettered in Football and Golf, graduating in 1967. He enrolled in the University of Arkansas, graduating with a Degree in Business Administration in 1971. He was a proud member of Sigma Nu Fraternity and as a volunteer, served as Division Commander for the state of Arkansas.
While attending Arkansas, he met the love of his life, Mary Hunter Riley. They celebrated 25 years of marriage before Mary passed away.
After college, Hamp joined the family lumber business, founded by his grandfather E.R. Compton. He soon took charge and ran the business for many years. Hamp's career took him in a different direction, telecommunications. He started as salesman in the Springfield area, but quickly rose to Vice President of Sales for MCI-WorldCom, serving over the Southwest United States. This position took him to San Antonio, Texas. He had a unique gift of working with people; everyone loved his warm personality and his attention to every detail.
After two decades in the corporate world, it was time for Hamp to return to his love of the Ozarks. He moved to Lake Taneycomo, where fishing was minutes away and he could spend hours of time raising a variety of tomatoes. After living on the lake for many years, Hamp moved to Springfield in 2018, to be closer to his daughter and grandchildren. Soon after moving, he attended Campbell United Methodist Church.
Family was an important part of his life, but his lifelong joy of hunting and fishing also ranked high on that list of priorities. Hamp and his Dad "Big Hamp" reached their goal of winning the "National Amateur Shooting Dog Champion" with Rawhide-Huckleberry, an American Pointer in 1974. He loved Quail, Pheasant and Duck hunting with his son Clay. Spending time with his daughter Megan while teaching his grandchildren how to fish, brought him great enjoyment.
Hamp spent many years playing golf at Hickory Hills Country Club. His love of golf never left, as he followed every TV Golf Tournament. Hamp was also a huge fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and the Arkansas Razorbacks. Calling the "Hogs" before the games, could be heard for blocks around the house. He always took this opportunity to show off his "Hog" attire, dressed from head to toe in Razorback Red.
Hamp is survived by his son Clay Wolfe, Omaha, Arkansas, and Megan Wolfe Gallagher (Brian) and grandchildren Mary Elizabeth and Charles Hampton Gallagher, Springfield, Missouri. Sisters Liz Craig, Nancy Barneby and Katie Sapp, all of Springfield, Missouri, and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 14th from 5-7pm at Gorman Scharpf Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will be open to the public, Friday, July 17th at 10:30 am at Hazelwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri, 3161 W. Norton Road, Springfield, Missouri 65803 or the charity of your choice
.