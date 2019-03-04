|
|
Hans Erik Ressdorf
McKenzie - Hans Erik Ressdorf, age 51, died Saturday, February 23, 2019 at his home in McKenzie, Tennessee. Erik was born October 25, 1967 at Walter Reed Army Hospital, Washington DC, to Horst and Patricia P. Ressdorf. He is survived by his mother and father, his brother, Robin and wife Patty, and his sister, Renata Ressdorf. He is also survived by nieces, Robyn Estep and Ria Jade Ressdorf Williams (husband, Trey Williams) and their families. Erik is also survived by his medical service dog Kaiser - who was his loyal companion/and helped him during his quiet retirement and final years on his farm in McKenzie, TN.
Erik enjoyed hunting deer, riding motorcycles, fast cars (Mustangs), and college football (University of Tennessee).
As a son of a military service family, Erik grew up in many locations but graduated in 1987 from Kickapoo High School, Springfield, MO. Erik then joined the Air Force where he served in logistics and supply technician for 3 years at Moody Air Force Base, Valdosta, GA. Following his initial service with the Air Force, Erik moved to Nashville, TN, where he worked for Cisco Foods as a truck driver. After 9/11 Erik reenlisted with the US Army, where he served as a Military Policeman from 2007 to 2012. During this time, he completed two combat tours to Iraq, served in Germany and then Fort Riley, KS. Erik was then medically retired with a rank of Staff Sergeant. During his military career, Erik was awarded the Purple Heart, Army Accommodation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and the Global War on Terrorism Medal.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 to 1:30 PM on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, 1947 East Seminole, Springfield, MO 65804. Graveside services with full military honors will follow at 2:00 PM in Missouri Veterans Cemetery, 5201 South Southwood Road, Springfield, MO. 65804. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The , PO BOX 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2019