Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Resources
More Obituaries for Harley Hemphill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harley Hemphill


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harley Hemphill Obituary
Harley Hemphill

Republic, MO - Harley Dean Hemphill, 85, of Republic, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020. He was born on May 1, 1934 to Herman and Edna Hemphill. On October 19, 1952, Harley and Mary Lou McCracken were united in marriage and shared 67 years together.

Harley retired from KPL Gas Company in 1990 after 30 years of service. He enjoyed golf and fishing. He was devoted to his family. He adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He never knew a stranger.

Harley is survived by his wife, Mary; children: Michael and wife, Janice Ruth, Janice and husband, Gary, Brenda, Mark and wife, Diane, and Don and wife, Sheila; 14 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and many friends.

Harley is preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Edna Hemphill; brothers, Kenneth and Everett; and grandchildren Anna and Cody.

Due to recent health concerns and public safety, private services will be held for Harley. Harleys family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and understanding of concerns for health. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Herald Baptist Church Building Fund. the address for donations is 10110 N Farm Road 51 Walnut Grove, MO 65770.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -