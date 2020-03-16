|
Harley Hemphill
Republic, MO - Harley Dean Hemphill, 85, of Republic, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020. He was born on May 1, 1934 to Herman and Edna Hemphill. On October 19, 1952, Harley and Mary Lou McCracken were united in marriage and shared 67 years together.
Harley retired from KPL Gas Company in 1990 after 30 years of service. He enjoyed golf and fishing. He was devoted to his family. He adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He never knew a stranger.
Harley is survived by his wife, Mary; children: Michael and wife, Janice Ruth, Janice and husband, Gary, Brenda, Mark and wife, Diane, and Don and wife, Sheila; 14 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and many friends.
Harley is preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Edna Hemphill; brothers, Kenneth and Everett; and grandchildren Anna and Cody.
Due to recent health concerns and public safety, private services will be held for Harley. Harleys family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and understanding of concerns for health. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Herald Baptist Church Building Fund. the address for donations is 10110 N Farm Road 51 Walnut Grove, MO 65770.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020