Harlin Lee Cornelison
Harlin Lee Cornelison

9/30/37 ~ 7/8/20

Harlin was born in Diggens, MO, September 30, 1937 to Orville and Pearl Cornelison. He attended Seymour High School where he met Virginia Forbes. They married February 21, 1963. Harlin served in the Army in Korea and returned to Missouri where he made Springfield his home. He worked in the lumber industry for over 45 years and was known by area builders for his excellent customer service, honesty and integrity. Harlin and Virginia had two daughters, Terry and Tammy and one grandson, Nick. They relocated to Andover, KS in 2008. Virginia preceded him in death by three months and 1 day.




Published in News-Leader from Jul. 13 to Jul. 19, 2020.
