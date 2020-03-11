Services
Springfield - Harold Brown Falls, Jr. PhD, 85 of Springfield, MO, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020. Harold was born December 16, 1934 in Savannah, TN to Harold Brown Falls and Alene Foster Falls. He graduated from Charlestown High School, Indiana, Morehead State University, A.B (1960) and Purdue University, M.P.E. (1961), Ph.D. (1964). He was a professor at Missouri State University for 42 years, retiring in 2008 as the Department Head of Biomedical Sciences.

During his career Dr. Falls was selected as a Distinguished Professor and Professor Emeritus. He was named a Fellow in the American Academy of Kinesiology and Physical Education. The highest honor for a physical educator. Dr. Falls served as Editor-In-Chief of THE RESEARCH QUARTERLY for EXERCISE AND SPORT of the American Alliance of Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance (AAHPERD). He was President of AAHPERD's Research Consortium and served as the President of the Central States Chapter of the American College of Sports Medicine.

Dr. Falls also received Honor Awards from The American Alliance of Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance, The Central District of the American Alliance of Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance, The Physical Fitness Council of the American Alliance of Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance and the first Scholar Award by the Missouri Alliance of Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance. He is an Emeritus Member of the FitnessGram Advisory Board of the Cooper Institute

Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Anita (Myers) Falls; daughter, Karen (Dan) Knetzer and their children, Matthew, Caroline and Claire; son, Brian (Elizabeth) Falls and their children, Henry and Joseph; daughter, Elizabeth (Chris) Cline and their children, Andrew and Stephen; sisters Jenny (Larry) LaGrange and family and Jean Cieminski.

A Celebration Visitation will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 10am-12pm at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Springfield MO. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 2446 East Madrid, Springfield, MO 65804.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
