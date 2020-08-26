Harold Futrell
Springfield - Harold Futrell joined his Lord and Savior in the Kingdom of Heaven on Saturday, August 22, 2020. He was born on Friday, November 4, 1932 to Thelma Gray and Edgar Futrell in the humble surroundings that his great-great grandfather homesteaded in Lutie, MO.
After graduating from Ava High School Harold served in the US Army for two years in Korea as part of the 194th Engineer Battalion and obtained the rank of Corporal. After spending the summer with family he enrolled at S.M.S. University for two years to complete his prerequisites before entering the Gupton Jones School of Mortuary Sciences in Dallas, TX where he graduated in May 1958. In November 1958 Harold began working for Ralph Thieme Funeral Service. It was that year that he met the love of his life, Rossalee Hinds Hale. They were married October 25, 1959 at Hamlin Baptist Church by Dr. Paul Weber and to this union they raised four children. Rossalee and Harold celebrated 50 wonderful years together. During his 40 year career he also served at several other funeral homes as funeral director and embalmer. Harold joined Hamlin Baptist Church in 1960 and was ordained as a deacon in March 1974. He served in many roles at Hamlin including Chairman of Deacons, Trustee and a Sunday school teacher for over 30 years.
Harold was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, two sisters Macie Dry and Marylen Curtis and one granddaughter Trissa Fletcher.
He is survived by his brother Earshel Futrell, one sister Marlene Michel, four children Belinda Wingo, Brian Futrell, Leland Futrell and Marin Campmier, seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren (with one on the way) and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and family. Harold will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
Due to COVID-19 the family requests that those in attendance at visitation and funeral services wear masks and respect social distancing (no hugging/shaking of hands). A visitation will be held from 1:30-2:30 PM with funeral services at 2:30 PM on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the Hamlin Baptist Church in Springfield, MO. Military honors will take place at the Clear Creek Cemetery on Monday at 10 AM. Memorial donations may be made in his name to the Hamlin Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.klingnerfuneralhome.com