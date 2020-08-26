Harold was the sweetest man I have ever met. I cleaned his house for about 3 years and enjoyed his kindness and love so much. I always tried to give him 12 hugs a day. He liked hugs. My heart is sad. You are now with your lovely wife. I know you missed her deeply. Hugs to you Leland and the rest of the family. My prayers are with you.

Pam Shank

Friend