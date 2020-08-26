1/1
Harold Futrell
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold Futrell

Springfield - Harold Futrell joined his Lord and Savior in the Kingdom of Heaven on Saturday, August 22, 2020. He was born on Friday, November 4, 1932 to Thelma Gray and Edgar Futrell in the humble surroundings that his great-great grandfather homesteaded in Lutie, MO.

After graduating from Ava High School Harold served in the US Army for two years in Korea as part of the 194th Engineer Battalion and obtained the rank of Corporal. After spending the summer with family he enrolled at S.M.S. University for two years to complete his prerequisites before entering the Gupton Jones School of Mortuary Sciences in Dallas, TX where he graduated in May 1958. In November 1958 Harold began working for Ralph Thieme Funeral Service. It was that year that he met the love of his life, Rossalee Hinds Hale. They were married October 25, 1959 at Hamlin Baptist Church by Dr. Paul Weber and to this union they raised four children. Rossalee and Harold celebrated 50 wonderful years together. During his 40 year career he also served at several other funeral homes as funeral director and embalmer. Harold joined Hamlin Baptist Church in 1960 and was ordained as a deacon in March 1974. He served in many roles at Hamlin including Chairman of Deacons, Trustee and a Sunday school teacher for over 30 years.

Harold was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, two sisters Macie Dry and Marylen Curtis and one granddaughter Trissa Fletcher.

He is survived by his brother Earshel Futrell, one sister Marlene Michel, four children Belinda Wingo, Brian Futrell, Leland Futrell and Marin Campmier, seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren (with one on the way) and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and family. Harold will be greatly missed by all that knew him.

Due to COVID-19 the family requests that those in attendance at visitation and funeral services wear masks and respect social distancing (no hugging/shaking of hands). A visitation will be held from 1:30-2:30 PM with funeral services at 2:30 PM on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the Hamlin Baptist Church in Springfield, MO. Military honors will take place at the Clear Creek Cemetery on Monday at 10 AM. Memorial donations may be made in his name to the Hamlin Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.klingnerfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
01:30 - 02:30 PM
Hamlin Baptist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
30
Funeral service
02:30 PM
Hamlin Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at White Chapel
5234 W State Hwy EE
Springfield, MO 65802
4178665012
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at White Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 26, 2020
Harold was the sweetest man I have ever met. I cleaned his house for about 3 years and enjoyed his kindness and love so much. I always tried to give him 12 hugs a day. He liked hugs. My heart is sad. You are now with your lovely wife. I know you missed her deeply. Hugs to you Leland and the rest of the family. My prayers are with you.
Pam Shank
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved