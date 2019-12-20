|
Harold Jacob "Jake" Schlotter
Springfield - Jake Schlotter passed away December 5, 2019 in Springfield, MO. He was born on August 19, 1923, in Keokuk, IA. Jake met the woman of his dreams, Betty Rice, and they were united in marriage on July 2, 1979. Jake and Betty lived a full and happy life together. He loved Betty, gardening, watching birds, especially Hummingbirds at their feeder just outside the living room window, and all sports events.
Jake graduated from Keokuk, IA High School in 1942. His school activities included High School Football, Basketball, and Track. He was a Class Officer and Home Room Officer.
After High School, Jake joined the U.S. Marines on March 22, 1943, He was weapons qualified for Rifle and Bayonet June 10 and June 19, 1943, respectively, Jake participated in action against the enemy during WWII, aboard the USS Mississippi as a PFC Anti-Aircraft Gun Crewman, from September 14, 1943 through August 21, 1945. His monthly rate of pay when discharged was $54. He was paid $100, received a MOP and HS Button, and furnished travel allowance at the rate of five cents per mile from Great Lakes, IL to Des Moines IL ($19.50) and was paid $67.04 in full to date of Discharge. Due to war conditions the information on his Discharge Certificate is incomplete. His Discharge Certificate did not mention the fact that during a down-time basketball game, Jake jumped overboard to save their only basketball that bounced off the deck into the rough ocean waves below. He saved the basketball and the basketball saved him, by keeping him above the water until a boat from the ship came to save both the basketball and Jake. He was the sole Hero to his brothers in uniform that day. Upon completing his Military service, Jake attended College and received a Degree in Forestry.
He worked for Hoerner Waldorf Corporation and continued with two successors, Champion, and Stone Container as a salesman, until his retirement.
Jake was the son of the late Frederick Benlehr Schlotter and Willamena Immegart Schlotter, who both died when Jake was a young child; and brother to the late Frederick B. Schlotter II; Louise B. Stutenberg and Sarah E. Foulkes, and his neice Judith A.Waite. Jake is survived by his wife, Betty Schlotter; step-daughter, Connie Rodgers, Liberty,MO; step-grandson, Matthew Harding; step-great grandsons, Cody and Tahlon Harding, Kearney, MO; nephews, Mark Schlotter (Barb), Canton, MO; David Schlotter, Keokuk, IA; Doug Foulkes (Linda), Dayton, OH; Fred Foulkes (Betty), MN; and his niece, Peggy Ann Stutenberg, Keokuk IA..
A Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends at 2:00 p.m. on December 28, 2019, at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, 1947 E. Seminole, Springfield, MO. Burial will be in the Spring of 2020, via notification by Newspaper, for family and friends at Crown Hill Cemetery in Sedalia, MO.
Jake's family asks in lieu of flowers, for donations to be sent to: Veterans of Foreign Wars; s Foundation or The Gary Sinise Foundation.
