Harold James HorseyKimberling City - Harold James Horsey, 72, peacefully slipped into the arms of the angels on August 9, 2020 with those he loved at his side. Born October 15, 1947 to Clyde and Ruby (Grisham) Horsey in Springfield, Missouri, Harold was a 1965 graduate of Central High School, excelling in multiple sports. He was a very proud "Bulldog" alum. After retiring from Hiland Dairy and spending several years living in Nixa, Harold decided to pack up and move to Table Rock Lake. The lake was "home". Harold took pride in working for Coach Light Village, keeping up the dock, helping with park renovations and lending a hand to others in need. Never meeting a stranger, Harold's vibrant personality and passion for life kept him motivated to battle continuous health issues. He faced his medical condition head on and never questioned or complained. He just lived, enjoyed the company of those around him, and felt blessed to just have another day.Harold enjoyed the simple things life had to offer. Sitting on the deck with a cup of coffee, chatting with anyone who would listen, playing golf, barbecuing, watching sports, fishing, or cruising in his golf cart with his dog, Ted. Above all, he loved his precious time with his family. Harold was proud of his nephews Todd (Sherry), David (Susan), Michael (Deanna) and Charles Myers (Christy) and loved hearing about their kids. "Papa" adored his granddaughters Emily Williamson (Kyle), Molly Walker, Corrin and Margot Horsey. They brought him so much joy even in the darkest of times. Harold loved to fish with his son, Kary (Deanna) and always looked forward to their time together. Although his son, Harold Jr. (Trina) lived out of state, he enjoyed visits at Christmas and keeping up with their lives on social media. Harold is also survived by a daughter, Terri Ann of Kansas. He was preceded in death by a son, Kraig Walker. Harold's brother David (Cathy) was a rock in his life. Valuing faith and family, David was always there for Harold to lend advice and to just be a good big brother. Harold is also survived by another brother, Charley. Also surviving Harold is his loving wife, Kay (Johnson) whom he married on Super Bowl Sunday, February 2nd, 2020. Although their time together was short, is was quality time. They took two trips together. One of those trips, Harold met Kay's daughter, Christina, her husband Jimmy, and her three grandsons. Their feelings for each other were very obvious and much love was expressed during their time together and especially during Harold's time of need over the past six months. Along with his family, Kay gave Harold a reason to fight for another day on earth. Many talks about the future and the reality of the present allowed Harold and Kay to enjoy each other's company and handle every day like it could be the last. They packed a lot of life and love into a very short time together.Per Harold's wishes, he will be cremated and be the guest of honor at a celebration of life gathering near the dock at a later date. In lieu of flowers or cash donations, it would be Harold's wish to just hug someone you love and let them know how important they are. He battled to the end and will be missed by many."Keep casting my friend. I know they will be biting tomorrow."