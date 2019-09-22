|
Harold Robert Yocum
- - Harold Robert Yocum, 81, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away on September 12th, 2019.
Harold was born at home on October 9th, 1937 to Fred and Ruth (White) Yocum. He accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior at Wilson Creek Baptist Church at a young age. On June 2nd, 1956, Harold married Claudette Chainey. Together, they raised one son, Robert, and two daughters, Karla and Carma.
Harold Yocum never met a stranger. He made a lasting impression on everyone he met with a singular ability to make them feel welcome and valuable. A peerless raconteur, Harold loved a well-turned phrase, a finely crafted joke, and a well struck deal. The only thing bigger than Harold's resonant bass laughter was his love for his family and friends. Harold left behind a trove of rich stories that his loved ones will continue retelling for decades to come.
An avid outdoorsman, Harold enjoyed training and working with animals, especially hunting hounds. He served as Master of Hounds at several hunts, and was a former President of the Missouri Hound Dogs Association.
Harold Yocum was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Ruth, and his great-granddaughter Lilly McGinnis. Harold is survived by his wife, Claudette, his brother Carl Yocum and sister Deana Crane both of Christian County, MO; his three children and their spouses; Robert and Mary Yocum of Battlefield, MO; Karla and Jody Stanley of Jacksonville, FL; Carma and Chris Robinson of Clever, MO; as well as 19 grandchildren and spouses, 31 great-grandchildren, and numerous cousins, nephews, and nieces.
Services will be held on September 27th, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Battlefield, MO. Visitation will begin at 4:00 PM with a Celebration of Life following at 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Operation Christmas Child at First Baptist Battlefield.
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 22, 2019