Harold William "Bill" Hadfield
Springfield - Bill was born February 26, 1954 in Alton, Illinois to Harold William and Doris D. (Howe) Hadfield. He received his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from the University of Illinois. After practicing briefly in Wisconsin, he returned to Alton where he met his wife, Jane at single's night on the Admiral. After marrying in 1992, they moved to Springfield, Missouri where they opened Sunshine Animal Hospital. In 1997 they were blessed with a beautiful daughter, Christina Marie. Bill worked as business manager at the hospital for many years until memory problems forced him to retire. He remained at home until his sudden decline this summer. Unexpected complications resulted in his passing October 16th.
Bill will be sadly missed by his wife Jane and daughter Christy. Survivors also include: sister Jo Juhlin (husband Moe), sister Sandra Holmes (husband George), and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 9:00 AM at Immaculate Conception Church, followed by mass at 10:00 AM, under the care of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Saint Wenceslaus Cemetery in Bolivar, Missouri.
Published in the News-Leader from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2019