Harriet 'Hattie' Heer Brown
Springfield - Harriet 'Hattie' Heer Brown, 81, passed away peacefully at home and went to Heaven in the presence of loved ones, on Sunday, November 15, 2020 after a brief illness. Hattie was born on June 16, 1939, in Springfield, Missouri to Virginia "Tookie" Rice Heer and Edward Eugene Heer, Jr. Hattie loved growing up in Springfield with grandparents nearby. Being the first baby born in Tookie and Ed's friend group, Hattie was often included in their post-war revelry, and she went on to enjoy many of those friendships over the years.
Hattie attended Greenwood Laboratory School from elementary through high school and was Homecoming Queen her senior year. She then studied business at the University of Missouri, where she joined Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and formed many treasured friendships. Mizzou is also where she met her future husband, Charles Edward Brown, Sr. And to that union was born a daughter, Barbara Brown Perry, and sons, Charles Edward Brown, Jr. and Bradley Heer Brown.
After settling in Lebanon, Missouri, Hattie became active in many community groups, boards and causes that she was passionate about. Those included the American Red Cross, Project Misdemeanor and the Lebanon School Board, where she became the first female board member and president. She also devoted many years of service on the boards of KOZK Public Television Channel 21, and later, OTC (Ozarks Technical Community College). The Philia Club of Lebanon, Missouri, and the Golden Key Scholarship Fund of Columbia, Missouri were two groups Hattie enjoyed and supported over the years. Hattie was an entrepreneur and very business minded. She worked actively in support of two family businesses and created her own business, Phizzaz Designs.
In the summer time, her favorite season, you could usually find Hattie playing golf and tennis, or swimming. She also was a voracious reader, especially of newspapers, often reading late into the night. Hattie loved vacationing in Key Colony Beach, Florida, with her family, where she and Charlie provided their children and grandchildren with a lifetime of special memories. From the time she was a little girl, she always had dogs, mostly dachsunds, and loved them all. But the two that had Hattie's heart were among the last: Lucy, and then Sweetie, who survives.
Hattie leaves behind her children, Barbara Brown Perry (Mark) of Overland Park, KS; Charles 'Ed' Edward Brown, Jr. (Julie) of Springfield, MO; and Bradley Heer Brown of Austin, TX.
She also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, Michael Charles Perry (Anna), Elizabeth Perry Klingler (Michael), Charles 'Charlie' Edward Brown, III, Bennett Sewell Brown, Helen Suzanne Brown and Hunter Dudley Heer Brown. She also has one great-granddaughter, Lindsay Therese Perry and her soon-to-be-born sibling. Also surviving are her sister, Suzanne Rice Heer, of Nashville, TN; her uncle, Edwin Cook 'Cookie' Rice, of Springfield, MO; and her cousins, Sally Rice Hargis (James) and Peggy Rice.
The family wishes to thank Hattie's friend and loyal companion and caregiver until the end, Lynette Aultman, who made a most amazing impact on Hattie's life in such a short time, and who was so dedicated to her well-being. We are also so thankful for Marlene who lovingly cared for Hattie in so many ways. Lynette and Marlene and all her friends at Amada enriched Hattie's life and we thank them all.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice
or to the Virginia and Edward E. Heer, Jr Charitable Foundation Fund c/o the Community Foundation of the Ozarks at PO Box 8960, Springfield, MO 65801 or online at cfozarks.org
A private family graveside service is planned. Online condolences may be made at www.gormanscharpf.com
