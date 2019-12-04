|
Harry A. Kragel Jr.
Springfield, MO - Harry A. Kragel Jr, 87, of Springfield, Missouri, passed away peacefully Friday November 22, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Harry was born February 12, 1932 in Mapleton, Iowa to Harry Kragel Sr. and Cecilia (Ryan) Kragel. He spent his childhood in Wheatland, Missouri until he joined the Army and proudly served in the Korean War as a member of the 82nd Airborne. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
Harry retired after a long career in sales. He was a hardworking man who loved the Lord and his family. His hobbies included singing in the church choir, working in the yard, and maintaining his garden.
He is survived by his children: Vickie Hagwood of Independence, Missouri, Tony (Marti) Kragel of Springfield, Missouri, Jan (Bill) Bryan of Jackson, Georgia, Michael (Laura) Kragel of Independence Missouri, Mark (Antoinette) Kragel of St Thomas, United States Virgin Islands, and Michelle (Shawn) Howard of St. Charles, Missouri; his 15 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; and 4 great-great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife Shirley (Collum) Kragel; his son, Harry Kragel Jr, lll; his parents; his step-mother Beulah (Lawrence) Kragel; and two sisters: Phyllis Akin and Leola Bennett.
In honor of Harry's request, no funeral service will be held. A graveside service with military honors will be held at a later date.
His children take great comfort in knowing their parents are reunited in Heaven and together they worship our dear Savior Jesus.
We will miss you Daddy!!
