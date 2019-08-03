|
|
Harry A. Tankesley, Jr.
Greenfield - Harry A. Tankesley, Jr., died on July 22, 2019, at his home in Greenfield, Missouri. He was 87 years old.
Harry was born to his parents, Harry A. Tankesley, Sr., and Myrtle Mae (Jones) Tankesley, at their home near Flemington, Missouri, on December 21, 1931. Harry was the youngest of three children. His elder brother, Warren, preceded him in death. His elder sister, Marjorie, survives.
Harry attended school in Weaubleau, Missouri. It was during his high school years that he met Jacqueline Ann Crates, of Wheatland, Missouri. They married April 7, 1951, in Weaubleau. Jacqueline died in 2014. They had two sons, Eric, of California, Missouri, and David, of Greenfield, and two granddaughters, Alex and Erin, all of whom survive.
Harry and Jacqueline farmed near Weaubleau until 1965. Harry, however, had a life-long interest in wildlife and in that year became a wildlife conservation agent with the Missouri Department of Conservation. His first assignment was the portions of Norfork and Bull Shoals Lakes in Ozark County. Within a year, he was the conservation agent for the entire county. In 1968, he was assigned to Dade County, where he continued to work until his retirement in 1988. He was honored by the Department of Conservation as Agent of the Year in 1979, including recognition by Shikar-Safari Club International and the Southeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies.
Following his retirement from the Department, Harry, along with Jacqueline and son David, operated Tankesley Electronics, where they sold televisions and video equipment, installing and repairing equipment throughout the county and surrounding areas. Harry retired from that business in 1998.
For the remainder of Harry's life, he maintained his interest in wildlife and remained involved in local affairs. He served on the University of Missouri Dade County Extension Council for several years.
The family will hold a graveside memorial service for Harry and Jacqueline at Gardner Cemetery, Wheatland, Missouri, at a later date. Memorial donations can be given to the Nature Conservancy, 4245 Fairfax Dr., Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203, or to any chapter of the Humane Society. Online condolences may be shared at www.greenfieldfuneralchapel.com. Cremation services were under the care of Greenfield Funeral Chapel.
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 3, 2019