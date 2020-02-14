|
Harry "Junior" Ballard
Springfield, Missouri - Harry "Junior" Ballard 91, of Springfield, Missouri passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the Veteran's Home in Mount Vernon, MO. He was born on December 26, 1928 in Grove Springs, MO to Harry and Sarah (Kincade) Ballard.
Harry met and married his wife of 42 years, Theda "Jean" Hutto while both were serving in the Army in Germany. He was a great marksman and won many awards during his service for sharp shooting. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, golfing as well as spending time with family.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife Theda "Jean", second wife Ann; two children and his brothers and sisters.
Survivors include his six children, Kathy Buergler (Mark), Michael Ballard, Harry Ballard, Teresa Chadwick (Brad), Jeanne Henderson and Paul Ballard; thirteen grandchildren; twenty one great grandchildren and a host of family and friends.
Thanks to the Mount Vernon Veterans Home for many years of excellent care with a special thank you to Tonya Schmidly who always kept him smiling.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 11:00-12:00pm with a service starting at 12:00pm at Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte (4500 S. Lone Pine Springfield, MO 65804). A burial will follow in Springfield National Cemetery at 2:00pm (1702 E. Seminole Springfield, MO).
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Missouri Veterans Home (1600 S. Hickory Mount Vernon, MO 65712).
As dad was fond of saying "I'll see you later!" Love you Dad.
Online condolences may be made at www.klingnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020