Harvey Anders Jorgensen



Springfield - Harvey Anders Jorgensen was born April 29, 1925, the first of six children of Chris L. and Mabel C. (Clemsen) Jorgensen on their farm north of Kimballton, Iowa, and passed away at The Manor at Elfindale on October 22, 2020 at the age of 95 years, 5 months, and 23 days. He attended Mt. Zion school and Audubon High School in Audubon, Iowa.



During his senior year at Audubon he was drafted into the Army during World War II and was stationed in Germany. Just before the Battle of the Bulge, he was injured during a routine patrol and evacuated to field hospitals in England. Harvey was shipped stateside to O'Reilly Hospital in Springfield, MO where he spent several months. While there, he met the love of his life, a lab tech who would take his blood.



After being released from O'Reilly, he attended Southwest Missouri State College on the GI Bill, graduating with a degree in Accounting. On December 20, 1950, he married Virginia Mae Jones at the old Trinity Lutheran Church in north Springfield. Three daughters, Jan, Karen and Jill, were born to this union.



Harvey retired from the Internal Revenue Service in 1986 while in St. Louis and they returned to Springfield in 1987.



Harvey is survived by his daughters, Jan Barnes of Rogersville, MO; Karen Jorgensen of Lebanon, MO; and Jill (Andrew) Ingram of Springfield; grandchildren Tara (Luis) Bryan de Canellas of Suitland, MD; Sydney (Duke) Johnson and Spencer Ingram, all of Springfield. He is also survived by his sister, Correne Schmidt of Des Moines, sister-in-law, Lila (Roy) Jorgensen of Audubon and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.



He was preceded in death by Virginia, his wife of 57 years; his parents and infant sister Arlene; brothers Mel, Ralph and Roy; sisters-in-law Ella and Barb Jorgensen of Audubon; his brother-in-law Gary Schmidt of Des Moines; sisters- and brothers-in-law Mildred and Gene McCarthy and Mary and Fred Cook, all of Springfield; brother- and sister-in-law William (Bud) and Phyllis Jones of Springfield; grandson Garrett Ingram of Springfield and son-in-law Richard Barnes of Rogersville. He was also preceded in death by his college roommate and lifelong friends, Floyd and Peg (Turner) Culbertson.



Harvey's family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Elfindale, and the Integrity Hospice staff, for their tender care and attention to him during his seven years of residency and final illness. We couldn't have asked for a better place for him to be.



A private family service with military honors will be performed at the Springfield Veterans Cemetery on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 under the direction of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Trinity Lutheran Church in Springfield, MO. be made in Harvey's honor.









