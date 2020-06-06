Harvey Miller



Springfield - Harvey Lewis Miller Jr., age 84, of Springfield MO, passed away peacefully June 5 in his home with his family by his side.



Lewis is survived by his wife of 64 years, Patricia of the home; A son Rocky Miller and daughter in law Kristie Miller: a daughter Bea Jo Miller; grandson Ryan Miller and his wife Carrie Miller, grandson Adam Miller and his wife Brittanie Miller.



Lewis was born in Marshfield MO in 1935. He graduated from Marshfield High School as an active member of the FFA Chapter, receiving the American Farmer Award for showing Jersey cattle. He attended MSU for a short time before joining the Air Force, serving 4 years. After basic training, he was stationed in Frankfurt, Germany in the Security Wing under General Walds.



In 1954 he married his childhood sweetheart Patricia Jolene Snider. To this union 2 children were born, a son Mark "Rocky" Miller and a daughter Bea Jo Miller.



In 1958 Lewis began working at KWTO Radio Station as Farm Director while he completed his Administration Degree from MSU. As Farm Director, he reached out with farm air time and daily market reports. It was his privilege and joy traveling many miles across Southwest Missouri working with the youth. Lewis keynoted FFA Basket Dinners, worked with 4-H youth and announced horse shows.



Lewis then went to work for Empire Bank in Springfield, MO as Senior Vice President. In 1964 he became the General Manager of the Ozark Empire Fair, serving in that capacity for the next 15 years. From 1980-2000 he was President and CEO of IAFE (International Association of Fair and Expositions), a trade association serving members in 51 states and many international countries.



Lewis was also active in Rotary Club, Chamber of Commerce and other community organizations.



Lewis was baptized at an early age at Timber Ridge Baptist Church where he served as deacon. Later he was a deacon at First Baptist Church of Strafford where he enjoyed teaching Sunday School.



Lewis will be remembered for his strength of character and being a "man of his word" to his family, friends and community. Sometime ago, an annual scholarship was endowed at MSU in his name. As Lewis departs from this world and goes to his heavenly home, the betterment of some young life's future will continue each year.



Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 1:30 PM at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Timber Ridge Baptist Church in Marshfield, MO.









