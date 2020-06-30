Hattie Mae (Atkinson) JefferisSpringfield, MO. - Hattie Mae (Atkinson) Jefferis 96, Springfield, Mo. passed away June 29,2020, after a long illness. She was born August 18, 1923, near Fair Grove, MO. to James Wesley and Loma (Holt) Atkinson. She was a retired seamstress and a member at Cedar Bluff Baptist Church. Hattie was known for her cooking, especially baking gooseberry pies. She also loved crocheting.Hattie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Archie Jefferis, and her siblings: Verda, Gertie, Luther, Frank, Doris (her identical twin) and Jewell. She is survived by her four daughters: Sharon Pitts and her husband Delmar, Shirley Essary and her husband Dan, Sandy Ruzicka and her husband, Bill, and Sona Sanders and her husband, Randy,five grandchildren: Kimberly Essary, Daniel Essary, Erin McNicoll, Sara Ruzicka and Will Ruzicka, and a great-grand-daughter: Emma Essary. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Greenlawn Funeral Home North, with burial to follow, in Timber Ridge cemetery, in Webster county. Visitation will be Wednesday evening, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Due to the Covid virus, friends are asked to please wear a mask.