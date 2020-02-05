Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home East - Springfield
3540 E. Seminole
Springfield, MO 65809
417-887-6565
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hazel Fay Dunfield


1935 - 2020
Hazel Fay Dunfield Obituary
Hazel Fay Dunfield

Springfield - Hazel Fay Dunfield, 84, of Springfield passed away Monday February 3, 2020 at Mercy hospital.

Hazel was born September 9, 1935 in Oklahoma to Mart Eslick and Pearl McReynolds and was a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert and a son Mark.

Hazel is survived by 3 sons Richard Dunfield of Lebanon, MO, Michael Dunfield of Springfield, MO and Jimmy Dunfield of Falcon, MO.

Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 am Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Greenlawn Funeral Home East. A private interment will be at a later date in Missouri Veterans Cemetery.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
