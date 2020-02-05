|
Hazel Fay Dunfield
Springfield - Hazel Fay Dunfield, 84, of Springfield passed away Monday February 3, 2020 at Mercy hospital.
Hazel was born September 9, 1935 in Oklahoma to Mart Eslick and Pearl McReynolds and was a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert and a son Mark.
Hazel is survived by 3 sons Richard Dunfield of Lebanon, MO, Michael Dunfield of Springfield, MO and Jimmy Dunfield of Falcon, MO.
Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 am Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Greenlawn Funeral Home East. A private interment will be at a later date in Missouri Veterans Cemetery.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020