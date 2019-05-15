Hazel L. (Hart) Cox



Ash Grove - Hazel L. (Hart) Cox, 93, of Ash Grove, passed away, on Monday, May 13, 2019.



Hazel the daughter of Ora H. and Edna Marie (Mason) Hart, was born in Lawrence County, MO on June 21, 1925. On August 29, 1943, Hazel and Earnie H. Cox were united in marriage and shared over 45 years together, before Earnie's passing in 1988.



Hazel was a life-long area resident. She was saved at a young age at Pilgrim Rest and was a member of Ash Grove First Baptist Church. Hazel worked as a nursing home aide and sold Avon for several years. She enjoyed being with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.



Hazel was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Earnie; daughter, Louretta Hall; a great-great grandson; son-in-law, Garry Hall; and brother, Onas Elvin Hart.



Hazel is survived by her children; Don Cox and wife Linda of Springfield, Pat Killingsworth and husband Jim of Ash Grove, Earnita Shuler and husband John of Marshfield, Larry Cox and wife Debbie of Ash Grove; 11 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; sister-in-law, Shirley Hart; nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.



Visitation will be Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 6:00PM-8:00PM at Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, Ash Grove, MO. Funeral services will be Friday, May 17, 2019 at 10:00AM, at the funeral home, with burial to follow at Ash Grove Cemetery, Ash Grove, MO.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in Hazel's name to Missouri Baptist Children's Home or Ash Grove Healthcare Facility Auxiliary and may be left at the funeral home. Published in the News-Leader on May 15, 2019