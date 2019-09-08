|
Hazel Senn
Ozark - Hazel Bernice (Sullivan) Senn, 91, died peacefully on August 18, 2019 at Hopedale Cottage Assisted Living in Ozark. She was born April 28, 1928 on the family farm at "The Narrows" on the Eleven Point River in Oregon Co. Missouri, the second of Ray and Eureka Sullivan's eight children. The farmland was homesteaded by her great-grandparents and is now part of the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System.
Hazel attended school at Billmore and Couch until the Sullivans moved to the Arkansas Delta, near Osceola. After high school graduation, Hazel entered the U. S. Cadet Nurse Corps program and attended Baptist Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Memphis. She graduated as a Registered Nurse (R.N.) in 1948 and worked at Kennedy VA Hospital. Beautiful and vivacious, Hazel enjoyed her time in Memphis and double-dates with her roommates Penny and Marge, where the couples would meet on the rooftop of the Peabody Hotel for dancing to Big Band music.
While visiting her aunt Clastel in Thayer, Missouri, Hazel met the love of her life, Evert Senn ("Joe"). They were married 11 months later and made their home in Thayer from 1949 until moving to Springfield in 1994. Hazel was a wonderful mother to Susan Elizabeth, their only daughter, and supported all of Susan's activities and education one hundred percent.
Hazel was involved in many causes and organizations in Thayer, especially St. Paul Methodist. After 20 fulfilling years as a homemaker, mother and volunteer, she became Thayer's first school nurse, serving hundreds of students over the next 20 years, retiring in 1990. She served on the Dogwood Trails Girl Scout Advisory board, the Oregon Co. Child Welfare Advisory board and the Advisory Council of the of Eastern Missouri Dist. 3. She organized Red Cross blood drives and helped set up a mobile dental clinic for the Elks Club, which named her "Citizen of the Year" in appreciation for her outstanding work with area youth; she was the first female to receive that honor. In Springfield she was active in Ravenwood Homeowners, the Pat Jones "Y", Campbell UMC (greeter) and Cox Auxiliary, volunteering in the neurotrauma ICU at Cox Medical Center South.
Hazel was truly a "people person" who enjoyed life and enjoyed sharing her time and talents with others. Her vibrant spirit and thoughtful ways gained her many friends wherever she went. She took pleasure in creating a beautiful and welcoming home and was an exceptional gardener and cook, hosting countless dinners, showers and celebrations. She had great compassion and empathy for people and helped many individuals in ways both large and small. Hazel was an inspiration to her family and others, especially in the example of love and devotion she shared with Joe, who absolutely adored her. "Sweet Hazie," as Joe called her, retained her special sweetness to the end.
Hazel was very close to her large extended family and treasured their visits and family reunions. She was an affectionate and attentive mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and a generous friend and neighbor, who will be lovingly remembered by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Evert "Joe" Senn, who died May 1, 2019; her four brothers, Richard, Glen, Ronald and Curt Sullivan; and one sister, Wanda Ellis.
Those left to cherish Hazel's memory include her daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Gary Metzger of Springfield; granddaughter, Amanda Elizabeth Steelman of St. Louis; step-grandsons, Todd Metzger (Angela) and Scott Metzger of St. Louis; five great-grandchildren of whom she was very proud: her namesake, Lillian Hazel Moore, and Shay, Michael, Robert and Grant Metzger; two sisters, Betty Lewis-Fisher of Kearney, Nebraska and Carolyn Sturgeon (Jim) of Olathe, Kansas; three sisters-in-law: Ruth Sullivan of Springfield, Jean Sullivan of Kansas City and Gerri Sullivan of Tucson, Arizona; Susi Hosang of Bern, Switzerland, exchange student who maintained a lifelong relationship with Joe and Hazel; and dear nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A joint Celebration of Life for Joe and Hazel is planned for Saturday, September 14, 2019, 1:00 pm. at Campbell United Methodist Church, 1747 E. Republic Road, Springfield, Missouri, followed by Hazel's inurnment at Rivermonte Memorial Gardens, 4500 S. Lone Pine in Springfield, under the direction of Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home. Memorials to the American Red Cross (redcross.org), the (lung.org), or any charity that benefits children would be a lovely tribute to Hazel.
"And now abide faith, hope, love, these three; but the greatest of these is love." (1 Cor. 13:13)
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 8, 2019