Helen A. Jones
Nixa - Helen A. (Hires) Jones, age 71, of Nixa passed away Tuesday, August 27th, 2019 at Mercy Hospital.
Helen was born November 11, 1947 in Taneyville, MO to Jack Wilson Hires, Sr. and Juanita Hires. She was a graduate of Nixa High School and cosmetology school in Springfield, MO. She was united in marriage to Doyle B. Jones on September 25, 1965 in Nixa, MO. Helen worked in Medical records in a doctor's office for many years. She and Doyle are faithful members of Riverdale Baptist Church. Helen loved her husband, their three boys, and grandchildren devotedly and unconditionally.
Survivors include her loving husband, Doyle Jones of the home; two sons, Darin Jones and wife Julie, Nixa and Kevin Jones and wife Maggie, Fort Smith, AR; three grandchildren, Patrick Jones, Cody Jones, and Josh Jones; one step-granddaughter, Angel Stewart; two step-great-grandchildren, Aaden and Adelyn; one brother, Jack Hires, Jr. and wife Vanda; one sister-in-law, Cynthia Matlock and husband Warren; a host of nieces and nephews,family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, one son, Bryan Kent Jones, and a brother, Rick Hires.
The family will receive friends from 5:30 - 6:30 pm, Thursday, August 29, 2019. A celebration of Helen's life will be held Thursday, August 29th, 2019 at 6:30 pm in Greenlawn Funeral Home South, with Pastor Jamie Bilyeu officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Helen's name to the , the Pregnancy Care Center, or a .
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 28, 2019