Helen Blades



Republic - Helen Louise Blades, 99 years, of Republic, passed away on July 3, 2020.



Helen, the daughter of Ralph and Florella (Biglieni) Blades was born February 2, 1921. At the age of 9 she was saved and joined Blades Chapel Church. Where she was secretary and treasurer for many years. During World War II, she made pants for soldiers, working after wartime at Biglieni & Son Hardware, then retiring from Republic School System as a cook. She was known for her doll collecting, intricate sewing of doll clothing and a very knowledgeable historian of local history. Helen is survived by cousins and friends that loved her dearly. Funeral is scheduled for 11:00 a.m on Thursday July 9, 2020 in Meadors Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be left in Helen's name to Blades Chapel or Wade Cemetery and may be left at the funeral home.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store