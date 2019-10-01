Services
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Wesley Methodist Church
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Wesley Methodist Church
Resources
1926 - 2019
Helen Clinkenbeard Obituary
Helen Clinkenbeard

Springfield - Helen Coleen Rosenberg Clinkenbeard, 93, of Springfield, MO, passed away September 28, 2019. She was born on June 24, 1926 in Springfield, MO to O. L. and Nora (Richardson) Rosenberg,

She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Rosalie Ford, and brother-in-law Loniel Ford.

Survivors include her loving husband George, sons Joel Clinkenbeard (Jeanette) and Stephen, daughters Laura Hutt (Stephen) and Sara Austin (Mike), niece Lynne Ford Carrier (Joe), grandchildren Abigael French (Keith), Crystal Clinkenbeard (Chuck), Sara Rosemary Anderson (Jim), Brian Austin, Elizabeth Clinkenbeard, Alison Frank (Austin), Stephen Austin (Michele), Steve (Hutt) Mountain (Katie), Dylan Clinkenbeard, Aaron Hutt, Stephanie Clinkenbeard, and George Hutt, nine great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Helen and George also hosted an AFS student for a year, Rosemary Lyons from Christchurch, New Zealand, who became their "third daughter."

The family would like to thank the staff at Maplewood Alzheimer's Special Care Center and Integrity Hospice of Springfield for their loving care, kindness, and respect these past three years.

Memorial services will be Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Wesley Methodist Church, preceded by visitation at the church at 1:00 p.m. and a reception following at 3:00 p.m. Arrangements are by Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 3645 South Ave., Springfield MO 65807.

A complete obituary and/or online condolences may be made at www.gormanscharpf .com.
Published in the News-Leader on Oct. 1, 2019
