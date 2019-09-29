|
Helen Fay Hartin
Springfield, Missouri - Helen Fay Hartin, 85, of Springfield, MO passed away peacefully at her home on September 22, 2019. She was born October 10, 1933 in Precinct 3, Lamb County, Texas to Murel and Lessie (Coleman) Wallace.
Helen's life revolved around her family. She was a very intelligent woman with a head for business. She loved the holidays, cooking for her family and also knitting. Helen was a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
She is preceded in death by her parents, 2 sons; Johnny and Vincent as well as 3 brothers. Left to mourn her passing is her loving husband of 63 years, Billy Hartin Sr., son; Billy Hartin Jr. (Debbie), Grandchildren; Stacey Hartin, Jessi Hartin and Cheyenne Hartin, Great Grandchildren; Tyler Hartin and Jayden and Westen Smith, her beloved dog Chewy, longtime friend Gayle Witherford as well as a host of nieces, nephews and countless friends. Helen will be greatly missed by all whose lives have been touched by her.
Visitation is scheduled for Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 1-2 p.m. at Klingner-Cope Funeral home at White Chapel (5234 W State Hwy EE), Funeral services to follow at 2 p.m with burial in White Chapel memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.klingnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 29, 2019