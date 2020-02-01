|
|
Helen Frances McCormack
Aurora - Helen Frances McCormack, age 97, of Aurora, Missouri, passed away at 8:56 a.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020. She was born June 1, 1922, in Max, North Dakota, the daughter of Coleman and Gertrude (Eastman) Riddle the middle of five children. Helen graduated from Northeast High School in 1939, in Kansas City, Missouri. In 1943, she graduated from Central Missouri State Teachers College in Warrensburg, Missouri, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Coleman and Gertrude, two brothers, James and William Riddle and two sisters, Ruth Reed and Alice DeVaul.
Helen is survived by her beloved children, Jim and Judy McCormack and Patrick and Lisa McCormack; grandchildren, Jamie and Brady Quirk and their children, Logan and Jordan, Jessica and Brent Rinker and their son, Owen, and Kaiti McCormack.
The family would like to thank all the nurses and staff at the Bradford Court Assisted Living in Nixa, Missouri, for all their care and compassion for Helen and her family.
A visitation, under the direction of the Crafton-Cantrell Funeral Home in Aurora, will be held from 11:00-12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at the United Methodist Church in Aurora, with a funeral service to follow at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at the Maple Park Cemetery in Aurora.
Memorial donations may be made payable to the United Methodist Church, in care of the funeral home.
