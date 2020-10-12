Helen I. Willis
Springfield - Helen I. Willis, was born June 25, 1923. She passed October 11, 2020, at her home in Springfield, MO.
Helen was the second of seven children born to Dimple and John J. Prugger. She graduated from Springfield Senior High, now Central, class of 1941. Helen graduated from Western Union School and started her career in Melbourne, FL, then worked for Western Union and Bell Telephone Companies all along the Gulf Coast.
She married K. L. Willis, who was in the US Army and also from Springfield, March 8, 1953, in Galveston, TX. They had three children: son, Nelson and Linda Willis, Nixa; daughters, Judy Overton, Springfield and Caroline and Charles Stieb, Springfield.
Helen resumed work after her children were grown and spent many years employed at Sears. After her retirement, Helen grew lovely roses and enjoyed watching her grandchildren grow up. She loved to travel; her favorite trip taken to Hawaii.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kay Lee; son-in-law, William Overton; and beloved dogs, Jack and Joey.
Helen is survived by her children who took care of her with the help of Bonnie and Haley so she could remain in her home as she wished; her grandchildren, Bonnie Hobbs, Megan and Timothy Gray, April and Joshua Burke, Sam and Lindsay Overton, Brooke and Bethany Willis, and Michelle Trantham; her great-grandchildren, Haley, Kenzie, Harper, Charlee, and Zoey (expected in March 2021); sisters, Joan House and Marilyn Dooley, and brother, John Edward Prugger; and her dog, Candycane.
Visitation will be held from 6:00-7:00pm Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home, 500 E. Walnut Street in Springfield, Missouri.
A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00am, Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Hazelwood Cemetery, 642 E. Seminole Street in Springfield, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to 4 the Love of K9s at 253 Trout Rd., Ozark, MO 65721 or a charity of your choice
.
The family would like to express their appreciation for the kindness shown by Integrity Hospice.
.