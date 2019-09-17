Services
Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
2001 W. Walnut Lawn St
Springfield, MO 65807
417-886-6127
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
2001 W. Walnut Lawn St
Springfield, MO 65807
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
6:00 PM
Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
2001 W. Walnut Lawn St
Springfield, MO 65807
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Thomas Cemetery
Norwood, MO
Helen Lavern Snavely


1937 - 2019
Helen Lavern Snavely Obituary
Helen Lavern Snavely

Hollister - Helen Lavern Snavely was born on April 4, 1937, and went to meet her precious Savior on September 14, 2019, at the age of 82 years.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Etsle and Elda Quessenberry; her brother: Noel A. Quessenberry; three infant sisters: Zola Marie, Ella Mae, and Phyllis Jean Quessenberry; and three children: Vicki L. Moore, Jeffery W. Snavely, and Lisa Marie Snavely.

Helen is survived by her husband of 65 years, James L. Snavely; her children: Dennis and Cheri Snavely of Republic, MO; Kevin and Susan Snavely of Branson, MO; Don and Traci Critser of Hollister, MO: Danny Moore of Republic, MO; and Liz Snavely of Springfield, MO; 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; one grand-puppy: Louie; and many other family and friends.

Her life was abundantly lived! She enjoyed cooking, quilting, and perhaps her favorite - growing flowers! She was a hard worker, a wonderful wife and mother, and loved all people. There are countless stories of people she loved and ministered to throughout her life on this earth. She loved God and loved her family unconditionally. She was feisty, full of life, and was never afraid to speak the truth!

She will be greatly missed, but we know she is in our future!

The family will receive friends and family during visitation on Thursday, September 19, 2019, 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Springfield, MO. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6:00 PM. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Thomas Cemetery, Norwood, MO.

Care and arrangements are under the direction of Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd. - DeGraffenreid-Wood-Crematory, Springfield, MO.
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 17, 2019
