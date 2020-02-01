|
|
Helen Louise Crum
Springfield - Helen Louise Crum, age 96, of Springfield, Missouri passed away on January 31, 2020.
Helen was born on November 8, 1923 in Marionville, Missouri to parents Dewey and Cena Harmon.
Helen attended and was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Springfield, Missouri. She is survived by two nieces: Judy Unruh and husband Mike of Houston, Texas and Jeanne Harmon of Aurora, Missouri, many great nieces and nephews, and a host of other family and friends.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband Gene, her parents Dewey and Cena, brother Raymond, sister Vera Mae Young and nephew Dennis Harmon.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Lindsey Chapel Cemetery in Republic, Missouri.
Arrangements under the directing Greenlawn Funeral Home South in Springfield, Missouri.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020