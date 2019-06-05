|
Helen Louise Lewis
Springfield - Helen Louise Lewis, 84, Springfield, peacefully passed away at 9:54 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2019 at her home, surrounded by family.
She was born in Irwin, MO on September 6, 1934. Helen was a 1952 graduate of Lamar High School. She was married to Harold R. Lewis on May 9, 1954 and they celebrated 51 years together.
She was a member of Broadway United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents, Carrol and Velma Vacca; two brothers, Truman and James Vacca; and an infant brother, Dale Vacca.
Helen is survived by three daughters, Teresa Elberson and husband, Thomas, Lafayette, Louisiana; Gayle Lewis and wife, Sharon, Springfield; and Karen Lee and husband, Ric, Platte City, MO; and son, Bruce Lewis, El Dorado Hills, CA; six grandchildren, Megan, Shannon, Logan and Brian Lee, Kathryn Roberts and Samuel Elberson; six sisters, Phyllis Bullard, Colorado, Evelyn Wright (Ronnie), Jasper, MO, Donna Chandler, LaRussell, MO, Carolyn Hamilton, Carthage, MO, Patty Michaels, Springfield, and Linda Menardi, Carthage; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019 in Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday in Missouri Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Friends of the Springfield-Greene County Library, 4653 South Campbell Ave, Springfield, MO 65810 or Crosslines of Springfield, c/o Broadway United Methodist Church, 545 South Broadway, Springfield, MO 65806. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Integrity Hospice Care.
Published in the News-Leader on June 5, 2019