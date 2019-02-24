|
Helen M. Gammon
Springfield - Helen Margaret Gammon went to meet her Lord and Savor in the early morning of February 20, 2019. She was born on September 27, 1921. She was beloved by her family and friends as a mother, Grandmother and faithful servant of the Lord. She served her church and was an avid St. Louis Cardinal's fan. She was married to Francis (Buck) Gammon and together they raised 5 children. Helen loved her 13 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren along with a host of nieces and nephews. She was the last of a strong generation and was the Rock of her family. She was preceded in death by her Husband, son John Gammon, daughter Juanita Bergman and Grandson Todd Gammon, She is survived by her daughter Cathy Gammon, son Thomas Gammon, his wife Joyce, son Mark Gammon, his wife Pam, and her much loved grand children, nieces, nephews and friends.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to the Lakewood Assisted Living staff, Intrepid Hospice, and the Nurses Tammy, Jessie, Daisy and her niece Rebecca Humphreys for caring for her and guiding her through the transition from this life to the next.
Visitation will be begin at 10:00 AM Monday, February 25, 2019 at Glenstone Baptist Church with services following at 11:00 AM with Dr. Patrick Ward officiating.
Burial will follow in Brookline Cemetery.
The family request that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Glenstone Baptist Church or the Brookline Cemetery Association.
Published in the News-Leader on Feb. 24, 2019