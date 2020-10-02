Helen Mariel Caldwell



Springfield - Helen Mariel Caldwell passed away May 17, 2020 at her home in Springfield. Helen was born January 6, 1935 to Vera Kafoury and James H Caldwell, Sr. She lived in Curryville, Mo until 1946 when the family home was destroyed by fire, then moved to Bowling Green, Mo. She graduated Bowling Green High School in 1952, Christian College in Columbia in 1954, and University of Missouri in 1956 with a B.S. in Home Economics and a Masters in Home Economics in 1958. Helen then attended University of North Carolina where she earned her Masters in Public Health. She was employed by the Missouri Division of Health in Jefferson City as a Public Health Consultant, and then later as Director until 1970.



In 1970 she moved to Rockville, Md and was employed by the Department of Health, Education, and Welfare as a Nutrition Consultant, International Office in Maternal and Child Health Service. She held that position in Washington D.C., New York, and Chicago until her retirement in 1995. Helen also authored numerous publications on nutrition.



Helen moved first to Hollister, then to Springfield. She was active in Community Christian Church, and a volunteer for Green County Public Services, Salvation Army, Habitat for Humanity, and Senior Democrats of the Ozarks.



In 2012 Helen, along with Charles Collins, started a Peace Garden in memory of teacher and peace activist Joan Collins, wife of Charles. It is located on the grounds of the Nathaniel Green Botanical Gardens. It is a beautiful tribute to world peace in Joan's memory.



Helen is survived by sister, Emily Ogden and husband Ray of Bowling Green, brother, Jim Caldwell and wife Jeri of Maui, HI, and beloved nieces and nephews.



Helen was cremated and interred in the Caldwell Family plot in Curryville.









