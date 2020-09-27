Helen Rayburn



Yankton - Helen Elveria "Vera" Rayburn, 71 retired Lt Col of the SD Air National Gurard and RN, went home with Jesus on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Memorial Service will be at 10:00 AM Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home in Parker, SD.



Grateful for sharing her life are her husband Richard (Dick) of Yankton; her three daughters Queena (Jon) Getskow of Parker, Heather Rayburn of Yankton, and Rachel Rayburn of Yankton; granddaughters Sierra and Gretchen Getskow of Parker; a brother Melvin (Pennie) Paisley; sisters Karen (Lewis) Stiner and Janice (Gordon) Grimm. She is preceded in death by her parents.









