1/1
Helen Rayburn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Rayburn

Yankton - Helen Elveria "Vera" Rayburn, 71 retired Lt Col of the SD Air National Gurard and RN, went home with Jesus on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Memorial Service will be at 10:00 AM Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home in Parker, SD.

Grateful for sharing her life are her husband Richard (Dick) of Yankton; her three daughters Queena (Jon) Getskow of Parker, Heather Rayburn of Yankton, and Rachel Rayburn of Yankton; granddaughters Sierra and Gretchen Getskow of Parker; a brother Melvin (Pennie) Paisley; sisters Karen (Lewis) Stiner and Janice (Gordon) Grimm. She is preceded in death by her parents.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Sep. 27 to Sep. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Springfield News-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved