Helen Salzman
Ozark - Helen Orlena Salzman, age 94, of Ozark, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 in Ozark Riverview Manor. She was born June 2, 1925 in Springfield, the daughter of Herbert Dean and Helen Edna (Hyder) Anderson. She was a 1943 graduate of Central High School.
Helen worked as a switch board operator for Southwestern Bell for many years. She retired after working for Montgomery Ward as their operator. She was very active in the Ozark Senior Center and served on the board of directors. She enjoyed playing cards and dominoes at the center, and loved to dance. Helen was kind and had a great sense of humor. She enjoyed traveling, especially to the ocean. Her children were her greatest passion. Helen also enjoyed animals and even took care of rescue dogs.
Survivors include: three children, Lawrence Gene Lane and wife Jeanne of St. Louis, Nanette Burnett and husband Mike of Ozark, and Renee Howard and husband John of Springfield; a grandson, Zach Salzman and great-grandchild, both of Springfield.
Her son, Garon Dean Salzman, preceded Helen in death on May 13, 2019, as well as a sister, Margaret Louise Anderson.
A private graveside service will be in McConnell Cemetery, Nixa. Arrangements are under the direction of Adams Funeral Home, Ozark. Memorial donations may be made to Valley Hills Animal Rescue, 1496 South Farm Road 63, Springfield, MO 65802.
Published in the News-Leader on June 9, 2019