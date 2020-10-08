Helen (Farmer) Suiter KruckemeyerSpringfield - Helen Lorene Suiter Kruckemeyer, 96 years of age, went to her heavenly home on October 6, 2020. She was born on April 2, 1924, to Ira Waldo and Ida Lucinda (Umphres) Farmer in Sparta, Missouri. Helen was a 1941 graduate of Lamar High School, Lamar, Missouri. She was united in marriage to Ollie V. Suiter on July 14, 1945, in Golden City, Missouri, by Rev. C.O. Crockett, and then to William Charles Kruckemeyer on June 4, 1974.Helen worked as a secretary for Jennings Elementary School in Jennings, Missouri. She was an active part of Eastern Star, Ozark Peacemaker Quilt Guild, and Wesley United Methodist Church. Helen enjoyed playing cards, quilting, knitting, and crocheting.She is survived by her three sons: Alan, Leonard, and Larry; grandchildren: Rebecca Dahl, Eric Suiter, Michael Suiter, and Sarah Suiter; and great-grandson: Carter Suiter. Helen is preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; and brothers: Fred and Leonard.A graveside visitation will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020, 1:30 PM - 2:00 PM at Paradise Cemetery in Jasper, Missouri. Helen's graveside service will immediately follow at 2:00 PM with Pastor Kent Garfield officiating. She will be laid to rest next to her first husband, Ollie Suiter.Care and arrangements have been entrusted to Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd. - DeGraffenreid-Wood-Crematory, Springfield, Missouri.