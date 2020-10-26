Helen V. Samsel
Springfield - Helen Victoria Samsel joined her Heavenly Father on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Helen's final days were spent resting in her Springfield home with her family visiting on a daily basis. Helen was born December 10, 1916 in Salina, Kansas to Victoria and Fernahand Kubitschek. She was proud of the fact that she lived a wonderful life to the age of 103. She was preceded in death by her husband, D. L. (Sam) Samsel after 67 years of marriage. She was also preceded in death by her parents; her brother and sister-in-law, Ray and Leilla Kubitschek; and brother-in-law, Russ Ashenfelter. Helen is survived by her sister, Marty Ashenfelter; Helen's son and daughter and their spouses, Tom and Joyce Samsel, and Vicki and Dave LaHay; grandchildren, Scott and Jennifer Samsel, Jill (Samsel) Payne, and Amy LaHay; great-grandchildren, Jaclynn and Jarrett Payne, Jackson Samsel and several wonderful nieces and nephews. The family is very grateful to Susan and Cecilia who provided loving care for Helen during her later years as well as Faith Hospice.
Helen's positive attitude was an inspiration for everyone she touched. Her spiritual life started as a student in the Catholic Schools in Salina, KS and continued as she attended Marymount College in Salina. She then put her teaching talents to practice as she taught the fourth grade class at St. Joseph School in Springfield for 22 years. Several of her students attended her 100th birthday party. She served as the treasurer for the Ladies Guild at Holy Trinity Church for many years.
Helen enjoyed many great motorcycle trips as she and Sam rode their Harley-Davidson cycle on road trips with their friends. Helen and Sam were also very active in the Knights of Columbus and spent many nights playing bingo and going to dances. She did think she might be a professional dancer in her early years. If any family member needed prayers for anything, we always would go to "Pope Helen" since she had a great record of having her prayers answered.
Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 10:00 am at Holy Trinity Catholic Church under the care of Gorman Scharpf Funeral Home. Helen will be laid to rest at Missouri Veterans Cemetery. No formal visitation is scheduled but friends may call after 2 pm on Tuesday in the funeral home. Donations can be made to St. Joseph Catholic Academy, 515 W. Scott Ave, Springfield, MO 65802, or the charity of your choice
.