Henry Marvin Koontz
Springfield - Henry Marvin Koontz, 91, passed away peacefully at home on October 17,2020.
Henry was born to Herman Guyer Koontz and Zelda Arilla Griffith on 23 January 1929 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the fourth of five children. He was raised on a 110-acre dairy farm in Blair county Pennsylvania.
At the age of 15 after lying about his age he joined the Army Air Corps, he had hoped to be a Radio gunner but on April 14 1944 while at Ft.Meade Maryland he and 24 other men were told the Army needed volunteers to be trained as Combat medics. On June 6, 1944 he and many other soldiers landed on the beach of Omaha Normandy France. He was on the second wave going in on D-day. He was assigned to Pattons 3rd Armour with what was left of his Unit. He stayed In the Army till January 1951 when he switched to the AirForce. He spent 26 years of his life proudly serving in the United States military.
Henry retired on 31 March 1970 from the Airforce and then went to work for the Bureau of Federal Prisons as a PA. He retired in 1985 as a Hospital Administrator from the United States Medical Center for Federal prison in Springfield. He received his Master of Science degree in Criminal Justice and Juvenile Psychology.
He met and married Charlotte Marie Smith in Montgomery Alabama in July 1952, she was a nurse in the Airforce, and he was her instructor, she was an officer, and he was an enlisted man. They were married for 46 years when Charlotte died on January 27, 1999.
He met Margaret Hawk in the spring of 1999, and they were married on January 14,2000. They had almost 21 years together.
He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in many callings in the church.
He spent over 14 years volunteering service to Veterans for the Department of Veterans Affairs. He was also a Commander for the Springfield DAV
.
He is survived by his wife Margaret of Springfield, children Debra Payne of Arlington Washington, Wayne (Linda)Koontz of Albuquerque New Mexico, Terri (Keith) Wilding of Rexburg Idaho, stepsons Stephen Hawk ( Michell), Jeffrey Hawk of Springfield , 18 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren and a sister Marion Hansen of Alabama. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Zelda Koontz, his wife Charlotte, his sisters Eleanor and May, and his brother Roy, and one granddaughter Jennifer Wilding.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday October 24, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4450 S. Farm Road 141, Springfield with Bishop James Grandon officiating. The family will visit with friends Friday October 23, from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home 1947 E. Seminole St. Springfield and Saturday from 10:00 -10:45 a.m. prior to funeral service at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Private interment will be Monday October 26, 2020 at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield.
The family would like to thank all the wonderful people from Hospice for the wonderful care they took of Henry.