Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63130
314-721-1870
Holland F. "Bud" Chalfant Jr.

At the age of 93 on Saturday, September 28, 2019

Beloved husband of 56 years to the late Susan Carr Chalfant; loving father of Ann Chalfant Curtis (Michael), Holland F. Chalfant III (Fifi) and James D. Chalfant (Kristen) and friend to many. Beloved grandfather to Austin, Ellis, Holland (Curtis), C.C., Buddy, Lou, Jimmy, and Sam Chalfant. Dear brother to Harry Chalfant (Nancy).

"Uncle Bud" was known for his sense of humor, his kindness, and his prankster spirit. A thoughtful and generous friend, he always enjoyed a spirited debate. He had a love of architecture, maps, ice cream, and big band music. Internationally recognized as the steward of the regionally celebrated holiday of "St. Swithin's Day" (July 15), he was one of the founding members of the 'Think Tank' with his dear friends at the Barclay House. Additionally, he was a proud lifelong member of the Missouri Auto Club. Bud wanted everyone to know "I feel lucky to have been surrounded by such wonderful people."

Service:

A celebration of Bud's life will be held on Friday October 25th from 4-7 at Lupton's Chapel. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the are appreciated.
Published in the News-Leader from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
