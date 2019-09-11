Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home East - Springfield
3540 E. Seminole
Springfield, MO 65809
417-887-6565
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home East - Springfield
3540 E. Seminole
Springfield, MO 65809
Funeral
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home East - Springfield
3540 E. Seminole
Springfield, MO 65809
Howard Eugene Snider Obituary
Howard Eugene Snider

Springfield - After a life some people would call "miraculous", and a recent stent of tough obstacles, Howard Eugene Snider passed away on September 6, 2019 in Springfield, MO at the age of 60. He leaves behind his mother Shirley Snider; his sister Diana Forbes; his brother-in-law Jeff Forbes; his niece Kaitlin Oxenreider; his niece Hailey Brown and her husband Ethan Brown; his great nephew Jayson Brown, his friend Everett Weaver; and many more friends and family members.

Howard was born on October 11, 1958 in Springfield, MO to Frank and Shirley Snider, and grew up with his little sister, Diana. Howard was born with Cerebral Palsy, but that didn't seem to put a damper on his smile—growing up with the nickname "sunshine". As an early 60's poster child for the Cerebral Palsy MO Campaign, Howard was not shy to taking photos and signing autographs. His continued journey through life with CP did not slow him down, as he took a liking to art and continued being an all around modern day Picasso.

Howard was accomplished at just about anything artistic he could get his hands on and often exuded his talents in both painting and robot building—continually winning blue ribbons at the fair, and again, signing autographs and taking photos. He was an ornery individual who also loved MIZZOU, Mtn. Dew, and sending you invites to Facebook games.

An open visitation will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Greenlawn East Funeral Home from 1-3 PM. A funeral is scheduled immediately after (3:00 PM) with graveside services to follow at Bruner Cemetery. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Howard's life. The family would like to thank the many people in and out of Howard's life who continued to support him through his journey with Cerebral Palsy. Howard will forever be the poster child of CP and the good that can come out of a condition that can't be cured. Keep smilin', sunshine.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Castaway Animal Rescue Efforts (C.A.R.E.) at 1328 W. Sunshine St. Springfield, MO 65807 would be appreciated.
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 11, 2019
